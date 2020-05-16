Osun discharges another COVID-19 patient

Kindly Share This Story:

The Osun government on Saturday, said it had discharged another coronavirus patient from its isolation and treatment centre, having recovered fully from the disease.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, in a statement in Osogbo, said this brings the number of cases successfully managed and discharged in the state to 32.

According to Isamotu, with the recovery and discharge of the patient, the State now has six active COVID-19 cases at its isolation centre.

“I am pleased to announce to you the discharge of another patient from our isolation and treatment centre in Asubiaro, Osogbo.

”The patient was discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to the virus,” the commissioner said.

Isamotu urged residents to continue to adhere to all measures put in place by the State government to contain the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has 41 cases of coronavirus as confirmed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 32 had been treated and discharged, while three had died.

