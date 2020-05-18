Osun Amotekun corps intercepts 14 northern youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

THE Amotekun Corps in Osun State, weekend, intercepted 14 northern youths who breached the interstate travel ban at Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

They were discovered hidden at the back of a space bus used to transport food items from the northern part of the country.

According to a source at the scene, the driver was asked to park at the checkpoint and was asked to declare the content of his vehicle but said the vehicle was empty.

But it was gathered that the team leader insisted that the driver opened the rear door to confirm the driver’s statement but when he reluctantly opened the door, it was discovered he was transporting 14 persons into the state.

The driver, who refused to disclose their originating destination, however, said he was taking them to Osun State before they were intercepted.

When the rear door was opened, most of the occupants were sweating profusely and did not respond to questions asked them.

The Director-General of the Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu, who said they were escorted back to the Osun-Oyo boundary and were asked to return to their originating state, said the government would not hesitate to ensure that those breaching the law were dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

