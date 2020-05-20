Oshiomhole has not breached APC constitution, says West-Idahosa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Reacting to the allegation that Adams Oshiomhole has breached the party constitution, Dr Ehiogie West-Idahosa, a lawyer to the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman, said what he did was right.

On the inauguration of Bulama he said “I can’t see any path of that constitution that Comrade has breached. The way the APC constitution is organised, there is so much power given the national chairman he is to be the one who is the Chief Executive of the party. Article 14 (1) makes the national chairman the chief executive and accounting officer of the party.

“It gave him several other powers such as to give general direction to the party, to provide good and effective leadership to the party. Bulama was brought in to replace the secretary who is now governor of Yobe state, both of them are from the northeast there is nothing that specifies the method of replacement”

On the issue of guidelines for the primary election, he said “INEC has announced the timetable already and you know that every party must be given 21 days notice to INEC as to when they want to conduct their primaries what should a good Chief Executive do when the NEC has already released the time table he should be sleeping?

“How can Comrade Oshiomhole operate the party (APC) without being proactive, do they want the party to suffer the same fate they suffered in Zamfara as a result of complacency? it is better to be proactive.

“I am very convinced that there is no way the national officers of the party would not have met on this matter.

“Under the constitution, he (Shuaibu) is only to act when Oshimhole is not there or to carry out such directives as Oshiomhole will give to him.

“I don’t think there is any big deal, I don’t see anything that Oshiomhole has done now for which the man has just gone to town except that he just wants to be heard. I am speaking to you from the position of a man who is sitting n front of the APC constitution”

