OPPO officially unveils Reno3 Series

By Juliet Ebirim

OPPO, today officially unveiled the Reno3 and Reno3 Pro in Nigeria via an online launch event streamed live on the OPPO Nigeria Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages; in accordance with the recent health guidelines.

The launch event was hosted by brand Influencer Toke Makinwa, featuring top Tech Influencer Fisayo Fosudo, top creative photographer Amazing Klef, top celebrity comedian Taooma, alongside key members of the OPPO team.

Powered by the all-new ColorOS 7, the Reno3 is based on Android 10 and an ultra-clear 44MP selfie camera with 108MP ultra-clear image capacity. It delivers high-definition clear and naturally beautiful shots, without missing any details. On the other hand, the Reno3 Pro packs OPPO’s latest technology advancement and outstanding photography into the world’s first design of 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole Super AMOLED Display on the Reno3 Pro. The outstanding performances are well recognized by multiple international renowned institutions such as ad TÜV Rheinland, Dolby Atmos and Netflix.

“Since our first launch in the Nigerian Market in 2019, OPPO has stayed true to its core belief – ‘a global brand with local insight’. The Reno3 Series launch is a clear testimony to this belief. We have always been proud to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. We believe this new launch would truly provide our users a wholesome device for their everyday use”, said Nengi Akinola, the Marketing Manager,

OPPO Nigeria at the launch event.

With the Reno3 Series, OPPO is set to create a new mobile photography trend and redefine the smartphone photography experience. OPPO has always been at the forefront of technology breakthroughs specific to smartphone photography performance innovation. Reno3 Series is here to challenge all lighting conditions of our daily life and to deliver photo&video of outstanding quality.

Since launching its first smartphone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres worldwide and an international design centre in London, OPPO’s more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

