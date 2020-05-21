Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Christopher Ochor, has commended the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led state administration for the proposed security outfit code-named, Operation Delta Hawk.

Speaking through his Press Secretary, Emmanuel Enebeli on Wednesday, at a press briefing in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the lawmaker noted that, Operation Delta Hawk was established to check the menace of insecurity occasioned by violent crimes in the oil-rich state, noting that it was a bold step in the right direction to save the citizens and as such should be given the desired support by all and sundry for the aims and objectives to be achieved.

Ochor, who is representing the Ukwani State constituency in the House of Assembly bemoaned the prevailing insecurity in the state, adding that it was becoming a major issue to the government and the people culminating in the wise decision of the governor to put the security outfit in place.

Also, the Deputy Speaker pointed out that the establishment of the security body was in sync with good governance and quality service delivery to the people which includes security of life and property of the citizens, adding that it forms the fulcrum of good leadership as shown over the years by the governor.

The Ukwani-born politician expressed regrets that within the past few weeks, the state had witnessed continuous violent incidents of kidnappings, armed robberies, farmers-herders clashes and sundry crimes resulting in the killings of many innocent citizens, a development he said had become a source of worry to the state government.

“The announcement by the state government that plans had been concluded for the establishment of a state security outfit to be known as Operation Delta Hawk is a welcome development. It could be remembered that this was part of the decision the South-South Governors Forum in their last meeting in Asaba agreed to, and as the Chairman of the forum, the state is implementing the decision of the governors in the zone.

“Also noteworthy is the fact that, without protection of lives and properties, there is nothing like good governance. We had witnessed serious security threats recently. Lives and properties have been lost and are still be lose virtually every other day. We all have to support this proposal for general good,” Ochor stated, adding that; the move by the governor has been a policy of his administration since inception to promote peace and security as a part of the motives behind the SMART Agenda for a Stronger Delta policies.

He pointed out that as a representative of his people in the state Assembly, and privileged to be the Deputy Speaker, he will throw his weight in supports of any law that promotes peace, tranquility, protect lives and the well-being of the people, which he said the establishment of ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ is set to achieve.

“The policy of the state government from 2015 has consistently focused on peace and security, which is one of the policies of the SMART Agenda, to build a stronger Delta, with eminent Deltans as members of this advisory body. Governor Okowa knows the place of peace in national development, I commend him for this move, and as the Deputy Speaker representing my people, I will support any move that will bring peace and harmony in the state.”

