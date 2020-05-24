Onyii Alex’s love brouhaha continues

Delectable actress and model, Onyii Alex was caught recently on the wrong end of a fan’s rage over her single status which the actress seems to relish with some pomp and pride. The Anambra State-born beauty had posted a picture of a colleague, Lyna Clems, who is pregnant with the husband on his knees, kissing her naked bum only for the fan to go bare-knuckled.
Alex had commented, “You are truly blessed, my friend. Uzoma I am so happy for you. I pray your baby grows into a strong man full of wisdom. Can’t wait to hold, him yessss finally I can post o.”
The fan by the username of @rozaygraciasdios, who has since been blocked by the actress unleashed his rage as thus, “ Stay there and be celebrating others, your own na to look for who will sponsor you @onyiialex.”
Alex would have none of it as she responded with venom of her own.
“ Na God go punish that person wey use your head do blood money. Ewu, Hausa no get sense.”
Just some days ago, the actress in an interview revealed a bit of her love life by claiming a fellow actor, Alex Ekubo had been begging her to date him but she had been somewhat uncompromising.
“I don’t have any plans to settle down soon. I don’t know. It will happen in God’s time. For now, I am very single. I don’t have a boyfriend.. But Alex Ekubo is begging me to date him…I am still thinking about it though. Alex seems to be really in love with me,” she had stated.