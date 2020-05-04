‘Onyeama is Enugu’s pride at the centre’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU state government has described the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama as a pride of the state and its a good ambassador in the federal government.

The government noted that the Minister was a gentleman whose action speaks louder than the voice in matters of national and regional interests.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ike Obi, made the encomium on Onyeama when the Minister’s charity organization, Kwusike Foundation, donated COVID-19 test kits, complete Personal Protective Equipment, infrared non-contact thermometers, safety goggles, surgical masks, and cartons of hand sanitizers to the state Government.

The foundation also donated to the All Progressives Congress members and vulnerable groups large quantities of bags of rice, beans, cartons of noodles and other provisions.

Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi who received the items on behalf of the Government said the medical items would go a long way in assisting the state to overcome the ravaging virus, pointing out that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has demonstrated capacity to overcome the virus.

“Onyeama has shown that he cares for Enugu people. Enugu State Government is proud of the minister. We can’t thank the Minister enough; Enugu State Government is solidly behind the Minister and would always support him”, he stated.

In his remarks, the Minister said that almost everybody in Nigeria has become vulnerable on account of the ravaging Coronavirus, stressing that overcoming the pandemic required the support of every Nigerian.

Represented by APC factional chairman in the state, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, the Minister stated that the federal government has continued to do all in its ability to combat the pandemic, noting that the gradual easing of the lockdown was a clear indication that the efforts were yielding positive fruits.

He urged Nigerians to continue to show love and accommodate one another in these trying times, adding that the foundation would continue to “create smiles on the faces of vulnerable people”, adding that there was no better way of combating the virus than abiding by highest hygiene protocols.

