Onuesoke seeks complete overhaul of NNPC management

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has called for a total overhaul of the management board of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to reflect the national outlook of Nigeria and add value to productivity of the corporation.

Onuesoke, who made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state, pointed out that for there to be any meaningful development in the oil organization, appointments into NNPC board should be devoid of nepotism, tribalism and ‘man-knows-man’ influence as being experienced presently.

He argued that the position of NNPC at present, in term of appointments, could be described as putting square pegs in round holes, adding that, this is the reason activities of the corporation is dwindling daily to the detriment of the economy.

The PDP chieftain said the claim that recent top management appointments of March this year at the corporation were based on professional competence, adherence to the principle of transparency, accountability and national spread, is bogus, ridiculous, lack substance and is concocted to hoodwink Nigerians from the southern part of the country.

Onuesoke wondered that despite having four refineries in the country no one is productive, adding that it is a shame that Nigeria is spending billions of dollars in exporting refined products. He maintained that the failure of the refineries to perform arose because of the appointment of unqualified managerial staff that do not have any business there.

Onuesoke advised that taking NNPC to the next level requires a competent board that is apolitical, stressing that appointments to the Board must not be based on balancing geopolitical zones which is the essence of the PIGB.

“Besides, the refineries should be managed on a fully commercial governance structure in which decision making should rest with the Board of Governors of the Plants, with full control of their funds. The refineries should market their products directly to off-takers, so as to recover maximum value,” he advised.

