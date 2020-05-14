Kindly Share This Story:

…As NSIA, Global Citizens launch Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund

By Chioma Obinna

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Thursday said that with the unprecedented nature of COVID-19 pandemic, only carefully coordination and collaborative efforts can defeat the virus in the country.

Osibanjo who spoke during a virtual Media Unveiling of the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund for Covid-19, NSSF, organised by the Global Citizens and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, said the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact was unprecedented.

The Vice President, who noted that the pandemic provides an opportunity to reset the critical sector of the economy, noted that the global COVID-19 pandemic has presented significant health, social and economic challenges across the world.

According to him, the Federal Government has instituted measures such as increasing access to testing, contact tracing, isolation and implementing social distancing to limit the potentially the devastating impact of the deadly virus.

Stating that more support was needed, he said: “Given the unprecedented nature of this global pandemic, both in its impact and severity, it is clear that this is a challenge that the public sector cannot tackle alone.

On the NSSF launched by the NSIA and the Global Citizen, he said the fund will provide immediate support to Nigeria’s most vulnerable communities in the fight against COVID-19.

“This stakeholder led-and-resourced mechanism will provide both flexible and rapid response resources to accelerate ongoing efforts to respond to COVID-19 in communities across Nigeria -as well as to strengthen health systems in the aftermath of the acute pandemic response.”

Speaking, Chief Policy Officer Global Citizen, Mr. Michael Sheldrick said their involvement in establishing the NSSF alongside the NSIA directly aligns with the country’s policy direction for 2020 which seeks to mobilise funds and commitment to Nigeria’s most marginalised people.

He said the investments would be aimed at implementation of Universal Healthcare Coverage; and improving the health of the poorest women, children, and adolescents in Nigeria.

The Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Folawiyo said Nigeria’s recovery from the deadly pandemic requires the commitment of everyone, adding that through Nigeria Solidarity Relief Fund, together, and in solidarity, they would rebuild towards a more responsive and resilient Nigeria in the aftermath of the disaster.

Also speaking, Vice Charman Vice Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede explained that the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund was established to provide immediate and long-term support in the fight against COVID-19.

The Fund, created by Nigerians for Nigeria, would target four core COVID-19 response, mitigation and recovery areas including supporting the most vulnerable, strengthening the domestic healthcare systems, expanding access to rural and community focused universal healthcare and re-skilling and re-tooling for Nigeria’s Renaissance post-COVID-19.

Speaking, the Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Mr. Uche Orji, said the COVID- 19 pandemics has placed an unprecedented health, social and economic stress on the nation.



