One dies in Niger auto crash

The Niger State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Saturday one person was killed and another injured in an auto crash along Minna-Bida Road in Bosso local government area of the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Joel Dagwa, disclosed this to journalists in Minna, the state.

Dagwa said the accident which occurred at 4:45 a.m., involved two vehicles with registration number MNA 488 VC and RBC 579 YB and a motorcycle without a registration number.

He said five people were involved in the accident while one person died.

According to the FRSC official, the two vehicles and one motorcycle have been cleared from the road and handed over to the Kpakungu police division.

He added that the victims were taken to General Hospital in Minna where a doctor confirmed the female victim dead and the rider was referred to IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna.

Dagwa told journalists the victims were on the motorcycle.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)

