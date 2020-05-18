One dead, others injured as inmates try prison break in Aba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor – Aba

One inmate was reportedly died, with many others injured at the Nigeria Correction Service, Aba when some old inmates tried but failed, to escape from the prisons over the weekend.

Vanguard reliably gathered that some good number of inmates Saturday afternoon tried breaking away from the prisons, but met strong resistance from some prisons arm guards who thwarted their moves.

A witness, who was within the area of the Aba prison while the inmates tried to escape, said, “It was towards afternoon on Saturday. We started hearing gunshots and noise coming out of the prison.

He said “I actually went to Aba Central Police Station which shares a fence with the prison to give something to someone when I saw two injured prison arm guards who were brought there to be treated.

Later I saw some police officers moving towards the prison in an unusual form. When I went more closer, people who have shops closer to that place were all in panic. The gunshots were too many. I was there when I saw prison vehicle moving out some inmates who were screaming in pains probably they were the ones injured.”

Further inquiries by Vanguard revealed that out of the inmates that tried to breakaway, four were severely injured as they were riddled by bullets.

A source, however, told our reporter that one of the severely injured inmates died yesterday from the bullet wounds he sustained while trying to escape from the prison.

When contacted earlier, The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correction Service, Abia Command, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Kalu Ikpe, told our reporter that they are still carrying our preliminary investigation into the matter.

