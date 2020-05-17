One dead, many injured as inmates attempt prison break in Aba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor

ONE inmate was reported dead, with many others injured at the Nigeria Correction Service, Aba when some old inmates tried but failed to escape from the prisons at the weekend.

Vanguard reliably gathered from sources that some good number of inmates on Saturday afternoon tried breaking away from the prisons, but met strong resistance from some prisons arm guards who thwarted their moves.

A source told our reporter that the inmates inflicted serious injuries on some prisons arm guards who in the process of trying to save their own lives, shot at the rampaging inmates.

The source who chose to remain anonymous said that the situation was surprising to everyone at the correction facility as the inmates involved in the failed prison break were old inmates who had few years to go.

He said that it took the joint efforts of prison arm guards and police reinforcement to prevent the prison break planned out by the inmates whom he said were seriously determined to escape.

A witness who was within the area while the incident was ongoing said, “It was towards the afternoon on Saturday. We started hearing gunshots and noise coming out of the prison.

He said “I actually went to Aba Central Police Station which shares a fence with the prison to give something to someone when I saw two injured prison arm guards who were brought there and were rushed to be treated.

Later I saw some police officers moving towards the prison in an unusual form. When I went closer, people who have shops closer to that place were all in panic. The gunshots were too much. I was there when I saw prison vehicle moving out some inmates who were screaming in pains probably they were the ones injured.”

Further inquiries by Vanguard revealed that out of the inmates that tried to breakaway, four were severely injured as they were riddled by bullets.

A source, however, told our reporter that one of the severely injured inmates died on Sunday afternoon from the bullet wounds he sustained while trying to escape from the prison.

When contacted earlier, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correction Service, Abia Command, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Kalu Ikpe, told our reporter that they are still carrying our preliminary investigation into the matter.

VANGUARD

