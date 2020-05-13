Onaiwu congratulates Gambari, asks him to work closely with Governors

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Abayomi Adeshida

Chairman of Governors Mandate Network, Earl Osaro Onaiwu has implored the newly appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhmadu Buhari and Prof. Ibrahim Gambari to always ensure he gets the maximum cooperation of State Governors so as to guarantee a resounding success in his new office.

Speaking to Vanguard while he was reacting to the appointment of the erudite scholar and diplomat in Abuja, Onaieu congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President and hinted that he can largely succeed in his new duty post by getting the full cooperation of State Governors.

According to Onaiwu, “Prof. Gambari is someone many who have come in contact with can attest to his good character and intellectual soundness.

” I can vividly recall how I met the new Chief of Staff way back in 1998 when we both lived as neighbours at the Ikeja G.R.A in Lagos.

“Having been tested and trusted in many positions up to the global level, I can only advise the Chief of Staff to work harmoniously with the 36 state governors so that the entire country can benefit from the quality service he will render to the nation.

“The governors who are the face of governance at the grassroots would greatly assist to project the projects and programmes of the presidency better if properly engaged.

“We can only pray here that the new Chief of Staff will enjoy a peaceful and productive time in office, “Onaiwu stated.

Vanguard

