Okowa condole with Tambuwal over uncle’s death

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent condolences to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on the passing away of his uncle, Shiekh Haruna Usman.

Sheikh Haruna died in his hometown of Tambuwal at the age of 96 on Thursday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor joined the Tambuwal family and community, and people of Sokoto State to mourn the departed elder statesman and community leader.

He noted that late Haruna lived an impactful life and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left by their late patriarch.

Okowa said that the family should be particularly consoled with the fact that the deceased lived to witness the outstanding successes achieved by his children, including the emergence of his nephew, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015 and as Governor of Sokoto State from 2015 to date.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved uncle with sadness but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to God and humanity.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you the courage to bear the loss, as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed Shiekh.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with you, my brother Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on the unfortunate demise of your beloved uncle.

“It is my prayer that God will comfort you and the entire family and Sokoto people, and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.” he said.

