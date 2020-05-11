Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos Metropolitan See, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to give an account of the funds generated so far to fight the coronavirus in the country.

Speaking to the Catholic Herald, the cardinal lamented what, he noted, was a disservice to the people of Nigeria in the distribution of palliatives.

He said: “I would rather expect a palliative programme that encompasses everyone, with some measure of extra attention of the less privileged, not to score a political nor partisan point, but to understand that what is facing us has no discriminatory tendency.”

The cleric, who wondered why the government claims to have spent huge funds on relief materials, challenged the government agency responsible for the COVID-19 funds, to give an account of its stewardship with relevant evidence to back up their claims.

On the effect of the lockdown on places of worship, Cardinal Okogie noted that it will not in any way affect Church attendance, noting that Nigerians are religious people who love to relate with their God not minding the circumstances, and have grown tough in the face of challenges to their faith.

The stay-at-home order, he said, was not the major cause of hunger, but that it has further exposed what he described as the ineptitude of the system of government of our time.

