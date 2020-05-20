Oil prices hit 2-months high as Bonny light rises to $30 per barrel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ediri Ejoh

GLOBAL oil prices in the International market, Wednesday, surged to a 2-month high on growing signs of a rebound in oil demand.

To this end, Nigeria’s premium grade, Bonny Light took a dive upward, traded at $30.00 barrel per barrel on Wednesday against $29.65 at the close of the market Tuesday.

Nigerian headline crude, Bonny light, surged by 13.77 percent as it hit $33.95 per barrel, getting to a 2-month high.

Similarly, the Brent crude has also hit a 2-month high, selling for $35.94 per barrel as at 08.45 pm Nigerian time. The American WTI is selling for $33.68 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the oil rally extended to the fourth day, amid signs that producers are implementing output cuts as promised, with demand picking up due to global easing of lockdowns and hope for the positive test result of a coronavirus vaccine.

At the peak of the global lockdown in April, about 3.9 billion people were affected, but now an estimated 3.7 billion people are living in geographical locations that are experiencing easing of lockdowns and various versions of reopening.

The June WTI contract expires on Tuesday, but it’s unlikely that there will be a repeat of the historic crash to less than zero that was experienced last month on the eve of the expiry of May’s contract. This is largely due to the gradual recovery of demand for crude and its derived products.

The positives in the oil market are also triggered by the implementation of output cuts by OPEC+ and other top oil-producing countries. This is just as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced and advocated for output cuts, in a move aimed at rebalancing the market.

The crude oil market also got a further boost after signs that progress on the global vaccine front is being made. The American Biotechnology company, Moderna Inc, on Monday, said that its vaccine had shown to be safe for humans and also demonstrated promising results in stopping Covid-19.

