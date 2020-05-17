Kindly Share This Story:

…set to build one COVID testing Centre in the state

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, PDP Chieftain, Godwin Maduka and other stakeholders in the state has donated a cash sum of N125 million meant for the post lockdown interventions for the Anambra people.

In a statement made available by the PDP Chairman, Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, signed by Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe, Chairman and Barr Okoli Akirika, Secretary, Anambra PDP Palliative Committee stating that there is need to thank Anambra people for being law abiding and adhering to orders by the Federal government on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ndi Anambra, we the PDP Family in Anambra State, sincerely thank you for abiding by the rules and regulations prescribed by the Federal and State governments in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We thank our heroes and heroines in the field, our health care workers, who are at the fore front of this fight. We mourn our compatriots who have lost their lives to this pandemic. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones. May God comfort and strengthen you and us all.

“We also thank the Federal government and the Anambra State government for all their efforts through the period of the lockdown and continuing.

“We equally appreciate the Anambra State PDP Leadership, Legislators and Stakeholders, and other well-meaning Ndi-Anambra in different communities, who, in spite of the difficult times, made noticeable and laudable sacrifices to help reduce the hardship experienced by our people in different towns and villages across the state.”

Stating further, they said; “This COVID-19 pandemic calls for synergy by all stakeholders as the pandemic requires all of us to work together as a family because, it neither respects politicalposition, tribal origin and religious affiliation, nor has it any form of sentiments whatsoever. It affects all of us same way and manner, and we all must fight it together as a family and for humanity.

READ ALSO:

“With the announced relaxation of the lockdown, the PDP Family in Anambra State is aware of the challenges facing the less privileged ones amongst us. While we know that the Federal government and the Anambra State government will, and have been doing a lot to help the people restart their lives,we in PDP Anambra deem it imperative as a party and as a people to, once again, rise up and support our people, especially the most vulnerable ones, to get back on their feet.

“We are therefore committing the sum of N125,000,000 (One hundred and twenty five million naira) towards this purpose.”

However, the committee also disclosed that in line with accountability and transparency, the expenditures has been broken down for easy understanding.

“In line with our strict position of ensuring accountability and transparency to the public on contributions and expenditures, we wish to give a breakdown of what the N125,000,000entails as follows:

Anambra State, owing to it’s economic and commercial importance to our nation, deserves to have a COVID-19 testing lab in place. PDP Anambra state, is therefore committing to setting up a standard COVID-19 testing lab within 21 days of adequate space being provided by either the Anambra State Government or in the alternative, the Federal Government.

We are therefore requesting the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Anambra State Government to provide us a space either at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi; the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu OjukwuUniversity Teaching Hospital, Awka; or any of the hospitals in Anambra State, donated to the Federal Government by the Catholic Church; to set up a standard COVID-19 testing lab for this purpose.

“We will be donating to each community in Anambra State the sum of N300,000 (three hundred thousand naira). This will enable the communities to give 60 least privileged persons/families in each community N5000 (five thousand naira) each, to help them start life again and contribute to their business revival in this post lockdown era. While there are 179 communities in Anambra State, there are some additional areas that, we believe, need to be accommodated. For example OnitshaUrban area (Onitsha North and Onitsha South LGA), Obosi town (Obosi Urban and Obosi Village), Okpokoarea in Ogbaru etc, are some of the communities we considered as 2-in-1.

N105,000 (One hundred and five thousand naira) will be used to provide food, cash and other items, as palliatives, directly to each ward in our communities.”

The committee also commended yhe magnanimous efforts of donours saying, “we graciously thank the under-listed donors for their generosity, and these donors are; Anambra PDP BoT Members, Anambra State PDP Chairman and Executives.

Others include Mr. Peter Obi – N40,000,000; Senator Stella Oduah – N10,000,000; Senator Uche Ekwunife – N10,000,000; Hon. Chukwuka Onyema – N5,000,000; Hon. Chris Azubogu – N5,000,000; Hon. Obinna Chidoka – N5,000,000; Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu – N5,000,000; Hon. Vincent Ofumelu – N5,000,000; Hon. Samuel Onwuaso – N5,000,000; Chief Linus Ukachukwu – N5,000,000; Dr. Godwin Maduka – N3,000,000; Mr. Valentine Ozigbo – N2,500,000; Chief Obiorah Okonkwo – N2,500,000; Chief Ugo Nsofor – N2,000,000; Hon Ebele Ejiofor – N1,000,000; Hon Onyebuchi Offor – N1,000,000; Hon Johnbosco Akaegbobi – N1,000,000; Hon Somtochukwu Udeze – N1,000,000; Hon Noble Igwe – N1,000,000; Hon Douglas Egbuna – N1,000,000; Chief Okey Ezeibe – N1,000,000; Chief Godwin Ezemo – N1,000,000; Mr. Oseloka Obaze – N1,000,000; Chief Ifedi Okwena – N1,000,000; Chief Chukwuemeka Eze – N1,000,000; Chief Ike Oligbo – N1,000,000; Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe – N1,000,000; Barr. Valentine Ayika – N500,000; Mr. Benjy Uba – N500,000; Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo –N500,000; Hon. Chuma Nzeribe – N500,000; Dr. Alex Obiogbolu – N500,000 and others – N4,500,000.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: