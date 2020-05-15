Breaking News
Obaseki reconstitutes Edo Judicial Service Commission

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the reconstitution of the Edo State Judicial Service Commission, following the completion of the tenure of the non-ex-officio members of the commission.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., noted that the date for the inauguration of the new members of the Judicial Service Commission will be announced later by the government.

The new members of the commission include Dele Edokpayi, Esq., Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubarkar, Esq., Prof. Anthony Ekata Ogbeibu and Mrs. Felicia Eraze Ogbeide.

The statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that following the completion of the tenure of the Non-Ex-Officio Members of Edo State Judicial Service Commission, the Governor of Edo State Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has approved the reconstitution of the Commission as follows: Dele Edokpayi, Esq; Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubarkar, Esq.; Prof. Anthony Ekata Ogbeibu and Mrs Felicia Eraze Ogbeide.

“The date for the inauguration of the new members of the Judicial Service Commission will be announced later.”

