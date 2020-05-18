Breaking News
Obaseki congratulates Oba of Benin on birth of new Prince

Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, and the Royal Palace of the Benin Kingdom on the birth of a new prince.

The governor, in a statement, welcomed the addition to the Benin Royalty, noting that Edo people rejoice with the Oba and the palace.

According to him, “It is with a delighted heart that I congratulate His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, and the Royal Palace of the Benin Kingdom on the new addition to the Benin Royal family.

“His arrival has expanded the splendour of the Royal Palace of the Benin Kingdom, and we pray that the greatness of the Kingdom of His Royal Majesty would continue to grow without bounds in the fruitful years ahead.

“I extend the greetings of the government and the good people of Edo State to the Oba and pray for more blessings, long life and prosperity in the Royal family.

“Oba Gha To Kpere, Ise!!!”

Vanguard

