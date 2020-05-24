Nsukka flood: Ugwuanyi tasks Works Ministry on lasting solution

Kindly Share This Story:

Perturbed by recent incidents of storm water flooding on some of the roads in Nsukka metropolis as a result of heavy rains, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to immediately carry out detailed engineering survey and investigation of the affected areas.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh, the directive is “to determine a lasting solution to contain the storm water flood menace in Nsukka, while awaiting commencement of the proposed comprehensive erosion water management works by the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, which is at the last design and Environmental Impact Assessment stage.”

Aroh disclosed that “preliminary reports from the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, indicate that this unfortunate situation maybe as a result of blocked unsilted drainage channels, and recent channelisation of flood catchment at Aku Road by Enugu Road, through Aludele Road, which has become prone to blockage due to the increased activities in the environment.”

The Information Commissioner urged residents of Nsukka urban to remain calm “as the government is doing all within its powers to resolve this issue,” and advised them to “ensure that drainage around their homes are not blocked for free flow of storm water.”

