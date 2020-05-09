Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor immortalises mum with clothing line

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Painful Kingdom actress, Queeneth Agbor has launched an Ankara clothing line to honour the memories of her late mother. The University of Calabar alumnus unveiled the clothing line named “Ankara Beauty by QA” on May 5, 2020, which happened to be a day her late mum would have turned 53 years old.

According to her, it was her own way of immortalising her and showing gratitude to how she inspired her taste and love for Ankara fabrics and designs.

“Today is my late mum 53rd posthumous birthday so I am unveiling Ankakara Beauty by QA to honour her,” she said in a chat with Showtime Bonus.

“Ankara Beauty by QA was inspired by my mum and my love for African prints, those bold and beautiful designs that give women clothing a decidedly Afrocentric vibe. As a child, my mum would make matching Buba for me and her, even as grownups she would always call and say she just saw a beautiful Ankara and she wanted everyone in the family to have it.

After her death, I was going through her album and I noticed she was more into Ankara fashion from earrings, bags, name it. That was when I decided to open an all things Ankara with class line to honour her memory,” she added.

The talented actress revealed she would have launched the clothing line long before now but the COVID-19 put paid to it. She, however, catched in on the pandemic to get more creative with her designs.

“Ankara Beauty by QA is a project I started to plan since last year but Covid_19 put a stop to the production process. I was sad about it but never stopped praying, neither did I give up. I decided to use Covid-19 to my advantage by coming up with what people actually needed this period to protect themselves.

“To differentiate it from others I decided to make nose mask with matching head bands, scarfs and face caps for ladies, gentlemen, babies, mums, grandma and even grandpa. Since my mum inspired me what better time to unveil than on her birthday. So, I get to celebrate her birthday for the rest of my life through my business growth instead of being sad on every 5th of May,” she said.

