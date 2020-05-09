Nollywood actors become Mydsiac Brand Ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

Nosa Rex Okunzuwa and Seyi Edun have been named as ambassadors for the aphrodisiac brand ‘Mydsiac’. Also known as ‘My Aphrodisiac’, the founder, Tobi Kukoyi who had observed the high alarming rate in which marriages and relationships hit the rocks including those in the entertainment terrain, had taken it upon herself to provide solution to the negative recurring decimal

Based on the research she conducted, Tobi Kukoyi realized that many had challenges that aphrodisiacs could remedy. According to her “Mydsiac gives hope to couples in despair and helps to bring about that healthy lively happy relationship they desire. Both actors were chosen because they are happily married, have a reputable flourishing career, are youthful and ever vibrant.”

Nosa Rex made his debut in the Nigerian movie industry via the movie, Gazzan Treasure, starring alongside Patience Ozokwor, Yul Edochie, Mercy Johnson. Winner of the 2013 Best New Actor award at the City People Entertainment Awards, he went on to star in other movies such as Lagos Real Fake Life, Perfect, Rags to Robe, The tears of a super-rich bachelor among others. He said thus “I’m elated to have been chosen to be the brand ambassador. Indeed many have issues with copulation which has wreaked havoc in marriages. Through Mydsiac I can spread the word and help couples know that all hope is not lost. What they thought could not be remedied indeed has a solution”

His contemporary Seyi Edun popularly known as Seyi Shai ploughs her trade in the Yoruba arm of the industry and has carved a niche for herself in the competitive terrain with movies such as Eja Nla, Ogo Olorun, Wonuola in her kitty. She also expressed her satisfaction in being associated with Mydsiac.

The movie industry which is a sub-sector of the entertainment terrain has witnessed the production of movies and TV series addressing various challenges in marriages and relationships such as finance, career, childbearing issues among others. However sexual or copulation challenges remain in the shadows and has risen to become a primary challenge in many homes. Mydsiac hopes to use the motion picture platform to address this pertinent issue thereby contributing its quota to enriching marriages with happiness and fulfilment.

