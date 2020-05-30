No positives from latest Premier League virus tests

Kindly Share This Story:

There have been no positive findings from the latest round of coronavirus testing carried out in the Premier League, the English top-flight announced on Saturday.

The fourth round of screening saw a total of 1,130 players and club staff tested, with the lack of any new cases bolstering the Premier League’s plan to resume the season on June 17.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” said a statement.

“Of these, zero have tested positive.”

That means there have been just 12 positive cases from a combined total of 3,882 tests since Premier League players and club staff started being examined earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in another news, Bayern Munich opened a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundessliga on Saturday with a 5-0 drubbing of relegation-threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf with the league’s top-scorer Robert Lewandowski scoring twice.

Duesseldorf defender Mathias Joergensen scored an own goal before Benjamin Pavard, Lewandowski (2) and Alphonso Davies grabbed Bayern’s other goals.

With five games left, Bayern are comfortably on course to win an eighth straight league title, but second-placed Borussia Dortmund could trim their lead on Sunday at bottom side Paderborn.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: