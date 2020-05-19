Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Tuesday took a swipe at the Nigerian government, saying that the government visits his facebook page to get free education.

The IPOB leader and Director of Radio Biafra, therefore, said that very soon he will start charging Nigerian government for receiving free education from his page.

He equally faulted the announcement made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, on Covid-19, saying that the announcement was supposed to be made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement entitled, “Learning is good isn’t it, especially from miscreants” personally signed by Mazi Kanu, and made available to Vanguard by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu queried why the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha will allegedly make announcement that was supposed to be made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He commended the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for issuing a statement that rebuked the government for using Boss Mustapha to issue directives to Nigeria citizens.

Read the statement in full: “Good to see that Nigeria, her failed government and opposition come to my page to receive free education in History, Civics, Constitutional Governance and Democracy. Very soon I have to start charging them.”

“Last night I wrote in my penultimate post that “Boss Mustapha made an announcement which the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo ought to have made in the absence of Mr President.

“It is an abomination in a democracy for a mere political appointee to issue a directive to citizens who cannot hold him accountable through the ballot box.

“This is Government 101.The TV station knew that was not only wrong and democratically untenable, it was a subversion of the Constitution and will of the people.

“Later that same night the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, issued a statement, rebuking the government for using Boss Mustapha to issue directives to Nigeria citizens.

“This is how it will be in the future, Nigerians will troop to Biafraland to learn how to run a democratic government and we Biafrans would be glad to teach them for free because they are fellow Africans.

“The correct question PDP should be asking the Nigerian government is, where is the Vice President and why is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation doing his job when he is still alive and well?

