NMA lays foundation for secretariat, as contractor assures on quick completion

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Wednesday, performed the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of its national secretariat in Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, opposite WAEC headquarters.

In his opening remarks during the ceremony, National President of the association, Professor Francis Faduyile, said the association went through hell before it could clear the legal hurdles surrounding the land, where the building is being sited.

He commended members of the association, its local organising committee, LOC, the Building Committee headed by Dr. Frank Odafe and other stakeholders for their resoluteness and doggedness.

Faduyile also commended Dutum Company Limited, the company in charge of the construction of the building, for having the technical know-how and financial wherewithal to execute the project.

His words: “I am happy that today is happening. I return all glory to God that this foundation laying ceremony finally came to past.

“There have been series of promises and foundation laying ceremony in the past on the construction of a befitting secretariat for NMA, but I can assure you this is the last.

“Today is the groundbreaking, by the grace of God, none of us will die, and we shall be alive to witness the ground opening ceremony of this building in two years.

“I salute our contractor, Mr. Temitope Runsewe, and his team at Dutum Construction Company Limited for their resolute to go out by all lawful means to raise funds for this project.”

Responding on behalf of the construction company, its Managing Director, Mr. Tope Runsewe, thanked the leadership of the NMA for the confidence reposed in them, assuring that they would deploy all the professionalism at the company’s disposal to ensure that the building is completed in due course according to specifications.

Besides, Runsewe said since the existence of the company from 1989, winning the contract for the NMA’s National Secretariat was the fastest, smoothest and most transparent in terms of the procurement and other bidding processes surrounding the contract the company has ever experienced.

Runsewe, however, assured that the project will be completed in two years without delay.

