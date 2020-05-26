NLC celebrates Falana at 62

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has congratulated human rights activits and lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), on his 62nd birthday, describing him as a great Nigerian patriot, lawyer and defender of workers’ and people’s rights.

NLC, in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, celebrating Falana at 62, said: “Femi Falana, since his student days, has been in the forefront of the crusade for the emancipation of the Nigerian people.

“As a student, even before he became a lawyer, Femi Falana was in the habit of bailing fellow student union activists who got arrested by the state.

“Femi Falana has always broken through the dread of silence to speak out against oppressive policies and actions of those in the corridors of political power.

“His interventions as a human rights crusader and activist transcend ethnic, religious and political sentiments and have kept successive governments in Nigeria on their toes.

“First, as a Senior Advocate of the Masses, SAM, and later as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, with an illustrious career pedigree, Femi Falana is a lawyer’s delight and a thoroughbred professional.

“His commitment to pristine principles establishes his legacy as one of Nigeria’s finest human rights crusader and defender.

“In tandem with his avowed commitment to the liberation of the Nigerian State from retrogressive forces, Femi Falana is a long-standing ally of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“He has been with us in so many of our campaigns for social justice, equity and national renewal. To describe him as an abiding friend of Nigerian workers would only betray our struggle with the right adjectives.

“Falana at 62 years, the Nigeria Labour Congress wishes our erudite and eminent partner in the struggle for workers’ and peoples’ rights, Comrade Femi Falana, more rewarding years ahead.”

Vanguard

