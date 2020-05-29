Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 9,000 as Lagos records 254 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday said Nigeria recorded 387 new cases of the Coronavirus, (COVID-19), in the country, the total infections now 9,302.

It said “On the 29th of May 2020, 387 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours”.

Of the 387 new cases confirmed in Nigeria, 254 were confirmed in Lagos state.

Till date, 9,302 cases have been confirmed, 2697 cases have been discharged and 261 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 387 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(254), FCT(29), Jigawa(24), Edo(22), Oyo(15), Rivers(14),Kaduna(11), Borno(6), Kano(3), Plateau(2), Yobe(2), Gombe(2), Bauchi(2), Ondo(1)

NCDC also announced that in an effort to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Nigeria, States including Kano have set up mobile testing sites in communities.

According to the agency, NCDC team is working to address skepticism & stigma around COVID-19 in these areas to encourage compliance to testing.

It also said that majority of COVID-19 patients will show mild symptoms & recover. The current national case management protocol is for all cases to be managed by a team of clinicians in an isolation centre to ensure optimal care & to prevent further spread of the disease

NCDC further advised that after COVID-19 test result has been communicated to a patient, the patient should continue to adhere to preventive measures and guidelines.

“If you test positive, please do not panic. You will be transferred to an isolation centre for your health & that of those around you”

Here is a breakdown of cases by state:

Global COVID-19 Summary:

According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, since 31 December 2019 and as of 29 May 2020, 5 776 934 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 360 089 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 129 361 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (27 403), Egypt (20 793), Algeria (8 997), Nigeria (8 915) and Morocco (7 643).

Asia: 1 040 539 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are India (165 799), Turkey (160 979), Iran (143 849), China (84 106) and Saudi Arabia (80 185).

America: 2 698 519 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 721 750), Brazil (438 238), Peru (141 779), Canada (88 501) and Chile (86 943).

Europe: 1 899 216 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (379 051), United Kingdom (269 127), Spain (237 906), Italy (231 732) and Germany (180 458).

Oceania: 8 603 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 150), New Zealand (1 154), Guam (172), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (22).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 3 789 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (845), Algeria (630), South Africa (577), Nigeria (259) and Morocco (202).

Asia: 28 983 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (7 627), India (4 706), China (4 638), Turkey (4 461) and Indonesia (1 496).

America: 155 764 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (101 617), Brazil (26 754), Mexico (9 044), Canada (6 877) and Peru (4 099).

Europe: 171 414 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (37 837), Italy (33 142), France (28 662), Spain (27 119) and Belgium (9 388).

Oceania: 132 deaths; the 4 countries reporting deaths are Australia (103), New Zealand (22), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

NOTE: on 29/05/2020, the increase reported by France is due to the implementation of a new laboratory-based surveillance system of COVID-19 (SI-DEP) since 13 May with a significant increase of the laboratory coverage, allowing the inclusion of retrospective cases diagnosed since that date.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: