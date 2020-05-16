Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria youth international Godfrey Bitok Stephen who plies his trade with Isloch in the Belarus top flight has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bitok was part of the Imama Amapakabo U-23 national team that failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after crashing out of the Africa U-23 AFCON.

Bitok who is a regular for his club was voted in the team of the week after the last round of matches has since been isolated following the commencement of treatment for the virus.

He becomes the second Nigerian footballer after Italian-Nigerian player King Paul Akpan Udoh to have contracted the virus which has been ravaging the world since January and has resulted in halt to all economic and sporting activities throughout the world.

The league in Belarus was the only tournament that didn’t shut down until recently after recording cases of coronavirus.

Vanguard

