Nigeria records highest daily COVID-19 infections with 553 new cases

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 553 new COVID-19 infections, making it the highest in 24 hours since the country recorded its index case precisely in February 2020.

According to the daily report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos still tops the chart with the highest cases of 378, followed by FCT and Delta State with 52 and 23 cases, respectively.

From the report, there were 12 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 273.

The agency stated that with the new COVID-19 infections, the country now has a total of 9,855 with 2,856 patients discharged.

The tweets by @NCDCgov read: “553 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-378, FCT-52, Delta-23

Edo-22, Rivers-14, Ogun-13, Kaduna-12, Kano-9, Borno-7, Katsina-6, Jigawa-5, Oyo-5, Yobe-3, Plateau-3 and Osun-1.

“9855 cases of #COVID19 have been recorded in Nigeria and 2856 discharged and 273 fatalities.”

