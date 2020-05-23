Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest report on the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria has confirmed 7,526 cases as at May 23rd.

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa has conducted about 43,000 tests for the virus. Of the total confirmed cases, NCDC noted 2,174 patients were lucky to recover from the infection and unfortunately, 221 people lost their lives to the virus.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria recorded 133 new cases while Oyo recorded 32. Other states with new cases along with Lagos and Oyo, that totalled 265 (total newly confirmed cases) include: 28-Edo; 23-Ogun; 22-FCT; 6-Plateau; 5-Kaduna; 3-Borno; 3-Niger; 2-Kwara; 2-Bauchi; 2-Anambra; 2-Enugu.

The global number of novel coronavirus cases has passed 5.3 million with more than 343,000 deaths, according to a tally from official sources.

Since the outbreak first emerged in China in December 2019, 5,396,972 cases have been recorded across 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances, with 2,236,175 patients recovered from the virus.

Just as Nigeria recorded new 265 cases, the new cases reported in South Africa was 1,218; Egypt 727; Ghana 131; while countries like Cameroon, Sudan, and Guinea recorded no cases.

South Africa with a population of about 59 million, has tested more than 564,370, Ghana with a population of about 30 million has tested 193,705 people; while Nigeria with a population of more than 200 million has tested 43,328.

