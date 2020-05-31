Niger infrastructure committee inspects ongoing road projects in kagara township

Kindly Share This Story:

The Infrastructure Committee, On departing Zungeru town yesterday, stopped in Rafi LG to inspect the ongoing 8.1km Kagara township road.

There, they noted areas of the work that need correcting. In general, the committee was unsatisfied with the level of work done so far though the quality of work done so far was applauded.

The contractor was said to be out of the country at the time of the committee’s visit, a virtual meeting has been scheduled with the contractor on Tuesday with the committee.

The Chairman of the Committee and Chief of Staff, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara said Niger State Government will not tolerate nonchalant behaviour from any contractor because His Excellency, Governor Abu Sani Bello has directed that all projects must be completed in a timely manner to ease the affairs of residents of the state.

