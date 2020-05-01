Niger Delta Progressives commend Buhari over extension of NDDC’s IMC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Lauds Akpabio, IMC over commitment to sanitise and stamp out corruption

Progressive voices from the Niger Delta Region have in one voice commended President Muhammadu Buhari, over his announcement extending the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Arising from an emergency meeting in Port-Harcourt the Rivers State Capital in the early hours of Friday 1st of May 2020, members of the Niger Delta Progressives (NDP) expressed satisfaction to the Presidential assent given for the extension of the tenure of the IMC, noting that it was a clear attestation of Mr President’s anti-corruption stance and the best decision for the Niger Delta Region so far.

The extension, the group notes, was received with joy by the generality of the Niger Delta Region. “It puts an end to the needless smear campaigns orchestrated by enemies of the region desperate for control of the Commission’s treasury, thereby selfishly pushing for the board’s dissolution.”

The group also lauds the approval of President Buhari for the NDDC to provide intervention support to complement the efforts of the Federal and State governments against further spread of COVID-19 in the nine States of the Niger Delta region, in the sum of Six Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N6,250,000,000.00) only, describing it as timely, especially with the growing number of cases of the pandemic virus recorded recently within the Region and Nigeria.

The statement signed on behalf of the group by its Spokesperson Deacon Fidelis Chimokwu, further warned detractors of the Commission whose stock in trade is to throw up scanty allegations, to desist from such libelous actions capable of stagnating development in the Niger delta, describing the recent smear campaign on account of fraud allegation against the NDDC interim Board as very unnecessary, ill-intentioned and a clog in the wheel of progress to development.

“With the Presidential approval given in line with constitutional back up as enshrined in Sections 42(b) (c) and 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, it becomes imperative to note that the perpetrators of that smear campaign and evil allegation were only intentioned on bringing the commission and government down, we urge the enemies of the Region to have a rethink and join the good people of the Niger Delta Region to give their support to the team of the IMC so as to get a result-oriented forensic audit as ordered by the President.”

The statement also commended Senator Godswill Akpabio’s resolve and diligence in working out the directives of the President. “We also want to identify the efforts made by the Honorable Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio for his painstaking support for the IMC aimed at sanitizing the NDDC.

We commend him for standing strong in the face of libelous articles and character assassinating publications from the earlier identified anti-progressive tendencies.”

The Niger Delta Progressives NDP also expressed its confidence and support for the IMC team led by the Acting MD, Prof Pondei; EDP, Dr Ojuogboh, Chief Etang, Mrs Nagbo and Mrs Cecilia. “In conclusion, we reemphasize that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has the support of the entire Niger Delta Region as we progress in the Next Level agenda.” They stressed.

