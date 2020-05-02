Niger Delta leaders call for the arrest of Diezani’s cousin

Kindly Share This Story:

A group of Niger Delta Leaders and stakeholders in the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme have called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of a businessman and a cousin of the former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The group accused Abuja-based businessman of deliberately but falsely dragging the image of the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno to the mud.

”These individuals are said to be the key sponsors of those who are carrying out a campaign to drag the name of the National Security Adviser into a fictitious corruption allegation that is said to have happened at the Presidential Amnesty office,” the group said in a statement.

The group known as Coalition for Niger Delta Cohesion (CNDC) made this known in a press release sent to journalists by email last night.

In the release, the group leader Dr Ebiowei ThankGod asked security agencies to be on the lookout for the business man’s alleged role in tarnishing the image of the NSA by linking him up with frivolous allegations of misappropriation and contract fraud.

He is said to be working with one Mr Dennis Agama who is said to be the owner and operator of one Acqua Prima Nigeria Limited and Inkelma International Limited with which he obtained contracts in the office before he was sanctioned for non-performance.

According to the CNDC, both individuals have appeared in several videos and other cloned platforms accusing the NSA and Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo of many unsubstantiated wrongdoings. Their actions have been condemned by many stakeholders in the Niger Delta region including ex-agitators.

“For many weeks Agama has been circulating videos where he claimed that someone bribed President Muhammadu Buhari and heaping all sorts of purported allegations on the NSA,” part of the statement read.

The group demanded that the duo should be arrested to stop the negative implication of such nefarious campaign on the image of the Buhari administration at this time.

