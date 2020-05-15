Niger Delta govs truncating NDDC palliative distribution, youths lament

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Hundreds of youths drawn from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have staged a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt, decrying alleged interference of state governors of the region in the distribution of the COVID-19 food palliatives by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The protesters at the NDDC office in Port Harcourt particularly alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike was pressurising the committee to hand over the items meant for the state to the government, claiming that the moves have delayed the distribution of the items.

Speaking, one of the leaders of the protest, who is the leader of Conscience of Ogoni People, Chief Gani Topba, noted that it was wrong for the governors of the region to meddle into the process.

READ ALSO: NDDC forensic audit and the guilt of traducers

Topba called on the governors of the region to allow the committee set up by the commission to steer the distribution of the palliatives to do its work.

Chief Gani Topba, said: “We are not happy that the governors of the Niger Delta are pressurising the NDDC committee on palliative to give them the items to be I charge of the distribution.

“It is unnecessary for the palliatives to be given to the governors because the Federal Government has made it clear that it is for the region and Hon. Sobomabo Jackrich and his team are capable of delivering it to the people.

“The governors of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, are the persons who have been trying to truncate this process.

“The process by the NDDC is not politicized, it is to benefit all Niger Deltans. When Gov. Wike set up his own palliative committee he made me Chairman of his party, PDP, the chairman and they ended up giving the palliative to their party members.

“We have trust in the leadership of Jackrich because we know he will deliver these palliatives to the poor people in the region without fear or favour.”

He regretted that the alleged move by the governors have delayed the commencement of the distribution of the palliatives by the Jackrich led committee, thanking President Muhammadu Buhari, for the gesture.

Also, Peace Omada said: “We are happy with what the federal government has done in the area of palliatives for the poor people in Niger Delta.

“We are calling on the governors of the region to stop disturbing the process so that the committee can start the distribution to the people that need them.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: