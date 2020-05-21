NGO condemns critics over call to stop implementation of Revised Condition of Service

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges Nigerians to discard calls

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, African Leadership Strategy and Transparency Development Initiative, ALSTDI, Thursday, condemned critics over call to stop implementation of Revised Condition of Service for Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, in the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Ambassador Nelson Ossaieze while explaining the necessity of implementing the revised condition of service as it was in line with best global practices, and to strengthen the institution.

Ossaieze who described critics of implementation of the amended conditions of service as unpatriotic elements who politicize progressive ideas or reforms based on narrow and selfish considerations, the immediate impact of the amendments cannot be overemphasized as the problem of the skills gap, which would have in no small measure affected the efficiency of the National Assembly was promptly addressed and this has brought an unprecedented transformation in the management and development of one of the most critical pivots upon which the nation’s nascent democracy is built.

The statement reads in part: “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. This wise saying by George Orwell is the core catalyst for the intervention of the African leadership strategy and transparency development initiative on the erroneous perception surrounding the revised condition of service in the National Assembly by the 8th NASS.

“The problem with us as a nation has not been the lack of capacity for transformation but the propensity of unpatriotic elements to politicize progressive ideas or reforms based on narrow and selfish considerations rather than overall collective interest. This age-long retrogressive antic has been the bane of our inability to drive sustainable socio-economic and political development.

“The revised condition of service sponsored by the current President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan who was then the Majority Leader in the Senate and the current Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who was also the then-Majority Leader in the House of Representatives setting retirement age at 65 years or after 40 years in the service during the 8th National Assembly should be commended and not condemned for being a genius and timely intervention borne out of patriotic zeal to sustain capacity, build a virile institution, enhance knowledge management and productivity.

“Further critical assessment of this amendment also revealed it was in conformity with global best practices and in the collective interest of the National Assembly as an institution.

“If the above and many more are the expected deliverables, the question is why the deliberate attempt by some individuals and portfolio organizations under the guise of advocacy continue to embark on an ignorant campaign against an initiative that has proven to add value to the National Assembly as an institution?”

He added that “It is upon the strength of our findings that we condemn the reckless distortion of facts by these purveyors of dangerous deceit with the sole aim of achieving a selfish end.

However, the statement urged Nigerians to discard information that is baseless and incisive, because many use the reaction they deliberately create to profit from at the expense of the peace, unity, and progress of the country.

“Conclusively, we appeal to Nigerians to always ascertain the veracity of every information in public space especially those put out by merchants of confusion doing the bidding of their paymasters who play on the ignorance of unsuspecting public by riding on the wings of unregulated social media space to further a myopic agenda”, the statement added.

