Ngige congratulates Gambari, new Chief of Staff to Buhari 

Kindly Share This Story:

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has congratulated seasoned diplomat and scholar, Professor Ibrahim Gambari on his new appointment as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gambari was appointed to fill the vacuum created in the Buhari administration by the death of former Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

In a statement, Ngige congratulated Gambari on his new appointment as Chief of Staff to the President, saying it was well deserved.

ALSO READ:

In the statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, the Labour Minister equally commended President Buhari for choosing Gambari, “an aristocrat of very high intellectual background, imbued with vast public service experience.”

Ngige said the President could not have made a better choice than Gambari, a renowned scholar and a front-line gladiator in international politics and diplomacy.

Attesting to the administrative and managerial competence of Gambari, Ngige recalled that the new Chief of Staff had at different times in the past distinguished himself as External Affairs Minister from January 1984 to August 1985, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations from 1990 to 1999 and Chairman on African Union Commission, among other exalted positions.

“As a former External Affairs Minister, the turf is familiar for Professor Ibrahim Gambari. It is our hope that his huge knowledge of public service and wealth of experience will be brought to bear on the domestic policies of the Buhari administration and foreign policy thrust, to chart a new course in these trying times,” he said.

Ngige further expressed very high optimism that Gambari would make immeasurable and invaluable contributions towards the realisation of the next level agenda of the Buhari administration, geared towards achieving a united, economically viable and prosperous Nigeria.

He wished the new Chief of Staff the best of luck as he embarks on his new assignment and assured him of the full cooperation of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: