Nexford University powers global online classroom with MTN Sponsored Data

The US’s most innovative university is using MTN Sponsored Data to give new Nigerian online learners data access.

The move is aimed at getting young Nigerians to use their time in lockdown productively; by getting better qualified and improving their job prospects.

As an organization committed to improving quality of life in sub-Saharan Africa, MTN’s mission dovetails neatly with Nexford’s quest to enable socio-economic mobility around the world through education.

This program gives 7.5GB of free data every month for six months to every learner who enrols in one of Nexford’s higher education programs. Incoming students can choose from the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Associate of Applied Science in Business (AAS), or shorter higher education certificates in business-related fields such as leadership, marketing or finance.

Nexford is committed to collaborating with organizations aligned with their mission. The American university has partnered with IBM, Sterling Bank and Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs. Through other Nexford partnerships, Nexford learners will enjoy free access to LinkedIn Learning and IBM’s Digital – Nation Africa.

Because Nexford is a 100% online university, their learners—who are just as likely to come from a remote village in the Philippines or India as they are a city like Lagos or Cairo—rely totally on data or an internet connection to study.

MTN’s Chairman of the Board,Dr. Ernest Ndukwe recently spoke at a Nexford University online webinar on The Role of IT and Communications in the Development of Nations. Dr.Ndukwe says: “All sectors of the economy including education depend heavily on information and communications technology as enablers and this would be the same for the foreseeable future.’’

Olamidun Majekodunmi, Nexford’s Nigerian country manager says: “As recent stay at home orders see a massive spike in the amount of data Nigerians are consuming, we know many of them are looking for affordable ways to stay connected, engaged and productive. With MTN Sponsored Data, our learners have 24/7 access to their coursework, classmates in every corner of the world, and the very latest world-class business thinking, without ever leaving their home.”

Nexford University is a next-generation university based in Washington DC offering learners job skills for the future. Nexford’s mission is to enable greater social and economic mobility by providing an affordable high-quality education that will positively impact millions of lives around the world.

VANGUARD

