The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday confirmed the death of its North-East Zonal Coordinator, Saidu Ahmed.

The Principal Information Officer, NEMA, North-East Zone, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Ibrahim said the coordinator died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after battling an undisclosed illness.

He said: “We are still at the hospital to receive the body.” (NAN)

Vanguard

