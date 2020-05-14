NDLEA raids and destroys hard drug den in Aba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor

Ikpeazu lauds NDLEA for successful raid on hard drug den in Aba

ABA: ABIA State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has commended the Abia State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for successfully raiding and destroying notorious illegal drugs camp in Aba.

Vanguard reports that NDLEA successfully combated a gang of criminals and illegal drug peddlers around Ngwa road by Mosque Street area on Wednesday and destroyed the camp completely.

It was gathered that the successful operation led to the arrest of four suspected criminals, seizure of some illicit substances, and destruction of the hideout used by the criminals as a haven for their operations.

A statement by Onyebuchi Ememanka, Gov. Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary said that the Governor praised the gallantry of the officers of the NDLEA led by the State Commander, Mr. Akingbade Bamidele.

Ikpeazu also urged the Abia Commander of NDLEA and his men to sustain the tempo and ensure that illicit drug peddlers are chased away from all corners of the State.

The Governors decried the increasing abuse of illicit drugs by some people in the State and warned that his administration shall be very relentless in the war against hard and illicit drugs in the State.

Ikpeazu charged the NDLEA to ensure that the arrested suspects are charged to court immediately and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He directed the Deputy General Manager of ASEPA, Aba Zone, too, as a matter of urgency, mobilize his men and equipment to clean up the recovered area.

Ikpeazu vowed that the State Government will take further steps to help make the area uncomfortable for criminals to operate.

