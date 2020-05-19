Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday said it has started an investigation into the killing of one their men at Ohi junction in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state.

In a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by the command’s assistant state commander in charge of operations and intelligence, Mr Kayode Raji, confirmed that two of their officers were also injured in that tragic incident.

NDLEA narrated how and where their officer was killed, they said: “The deceased was one of five officers of the command drafted into the drug’s component of the ‘operation search and flush’, combined security operations targeted at flashpoints of criminal activities in Imo.

“The officers ran into gunmen who opened fire at them upon noticing that they were law enforcement agents at Ohi junction, Mbaitoli LGA, on Friday, May 15 with one officer losing his life in the process.

“Five officers of the command who are part of the state’s operation search and flush ran into gunmen later identified as kidnap suspects with the latter opening fire at close range resulting in the death of an officer.

“Two other officers were injured and are currently responding well to treatment. Relevant security agencies are investigating the incident and we assure the general public that the culprits will be brought to book very soon.

“It is rather unfortunate that various social media publications on this incident have presented a different picture of what actually happened to the reading public.

“This is regrettable and we call on Nigerians to look out for confirmed facts as against mere hearsay and casual assumptions.”

