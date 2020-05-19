NDDC: We are in support of forensic audit — NDFA

Kindly Share This Story:

… the demand for its inclusion in any disbursement

By Festus Ahon

ACTIVISTS from the Niger Delta region under the aegis of Niger Delta Activists Forum, NDFA, weekend, said they were in support of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC ordered by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The forum in a statement by Donald Igudia and Andrew Efole, Delta State chairman and legal adviser of the forum, respectively, also threw its weight behind the leadership of the NDDC, adding that the group was at the frontline of agitation for a better region through peaceful and intellectual means.

Also read:

The forum in the statement, said: “We totally support this leadership of the NDDC and the Forensic audit that it was commissioned to oversee.

“This is because, it is our brainchild and we will continue to support and stand, by the Commission and the Honorable Minister in this regard.

“The Niger Delta Activist Forum is a group that has been able to attract more than N150 billion development, from the Federal Government to the region in the last twelve months, and should by no means continue to take the back seat on issues like this.

“We make bold to say that you can’t find or name any other group in this class. We will not fail to resist to the fullest, any disbursement scheme that does not give us chief consideration.

“We also want to affirm, that, our position is in the best interest of your Commission, since the Forum has the largest known coordinated, grassroots structure on ground that has continuously, been machinery for peace.

“Be informed also, that our position as contained herein is with the full approval and authorization, of our National President, Comrade Success Jack and the entire National leadership of NDAF”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: