NDDC: Omene does not represent Urhobo people – Group

Following alleged statement credited to him that “the Urhobos are satisfied with the appointment and performance of the interim management committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”, a group known as Urhobo Nationality Progress Coalition, Thursday condemned the statement, noting that he has no power to make such statement because he does not represent Urhobo people.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Mr Akpomedaye Emuveyan, National Chairman, the group opined that Chief Omene is not recognised anywhere in Urhoboland as UPU President General or as a significant person in whatever capacity.

Read the statements in part:

“We have long advocated for a forensic audit of the NDDC but do not believe that it is an excuse for further corruption, as has been alleged by different groups on which basis the National Assembly has decided to investigate the IMC of the NDDC. Corruption in all its facets must be opposed and must never be justified under any guise.

“This is our position and why we advise Chief Omene and those of his ilk who misrepresent the Urhobos to desist from doing so. As a group, the Urhobos are legitimate stakeholders in the oil and gas industry and the issues bordering on the development of the Niger Delta Region, and will not be relegated whether by external actors or by internal collaborators like Omene.

“The Corruption allegations made against the IMC are in the public domain and before the National Assembly. The Senate and House of Representatives have duly set up Committees to investigate those allegations, which is within their constitutional obligation as lawmakers (as per Section 88 of the Nigerian Constitution).

“They should be allowed to do their job in line with their mandate to oversight ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) of which the NDDC is one.

“The already screened / confirmed Governing Board in line with the NDDC Act should be inaugurated to manage the NDDC without any further delay. We hereby urge the National Assembly to liaise with President Muhammadu Buhari for this to be effected in line with the Law.”

