National Council for Arts donates locally-made PPE to police

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has donated COVID-19 Personal Protection Equipment, PPE, to members of the Nigeria Police Force.

The donation of the PPE, which were locally-made, a continuation of the support of the Council to the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, is to enhance the security of officers and men of the force, who are in the front line in the effort to curb the pandemic.

Making this donation, Otunba Runsewe commended the gallantry of the Police Force and their commitment to the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines.

The NCAC boss also commended the Inspector-General of Police for directing members of the force to respect human rights citizens in the discharge of their COVID-19 duties.

He also thanked Mr. President for showing exemplary leadership and commitment to the eradication of the epidemic.

The Inspector-General of Police, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Mr. Mojid Ali, in his acceptance speech thanked Otunba Runsewe and his management team for appreciating the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force in the fight against COVID-19.

The DIG noted that the donation by the Director-General of NCAC is yet another demonstration of his outstanding commitment to duty and to the development of the Nigerian nation.

The DIG also appealed to other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the good gesture of NCAC boss by assisting the police with similar donations.

The items donated by Otunba Runsewe include locally-made customised face shield, regular face masks made of local fabric and sanitisers, liquid soap, information and communication materials, among others.

Recalled that on April 23, the Director-General of NCAC formally launched the COVID-19 Person Protection Equipment, PPE, that was mass-produced for distribution to people and institutions in the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Runsewe called on all members of the public to see the COVID-19 pandemic as a national emergency and urged everyone to join hands with the government at all levels to overcome it.

He added that “with God on our side, we will all see the end of the epidemic.”

