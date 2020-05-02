Nasarawa Govt to repatriate 4,443 Almajiris May 3rd

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

LAFIA — NASARAWA State Government is to commence repatriation of over 4,443 non-indigents Almajirai from the state Sunday, May 3rd.

Already buses have been hired in readiness for the commencement of the repatriation.

The Almajirai to be repatriated are traced to the nineteen states and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja and distributions are to be carried out in alphabetical order starting with Adamawa 207, Bauchi 701, Benue 34, Borno 24, Enugu 1, Gombe 55 and Jigawa 273.

Others to be repatriated in the arrangement include Kaduna 417, Kano 1497, Katsina 689, Kebbi 208 and Kogi 35, Kwara 13, Niger 76, Oyo 3, Plateau 160, Sokoto 48, Taraba 102, Yobe 49, Zamfara 219 and FCT 1.

In the same arrangements, the 24,005 Almajirai from the state will also be reunited with their parents who are residing in the state but preferred to push their children and wards to the street to beg in the name of Islamic studies.

“Non-indegent Almajirai are to be transported and reunited with their families, adding that buses have been arranged for the exercise, which is bill to start on Sunday this week.

When contacted, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Aliyu said, “Northern Governors in one of their teleconference meetings agreed to return all Almajirai to their states of origin for proper care by their parents, obtain both Islamic and Western education for them to contribute in the development of their various states and the country.”

