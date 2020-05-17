NAF deploys 22 quick special forces to Nasarawa as operational base

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

THE Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has deployed a special Forces Operatives to Nasarawa State to boost security in the state, as well as the entire North Central geopolitical zone.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, announced this when he was at the airport to receive the troops at the Cargo Airport on Sunday.

The governor also announced that the cargo airport in Lafia will now serve as an operational base for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 22 Quick Response Command for the North Central zone.

ALSO READ:

Governor Sule who commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for the prompt attention to tackle the security situation is not only the state but the North Central zone expressed satisfaction that the response came just three days after he called for help from the Federal Government, assuring that the state would support the troops to ensure that all forms of crimes were eliminated from the State.

Addressing the troops at the Lafia Airport, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, urged them to be professional in their conduct.

“I urge you to be professional and uphold the core NAF values of integrity, service before self and excellence in all you do,” he said.

Abubakar, who was represented by AVM Charles Ohwo, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, told the Special Forces that they were deployed to complement and add value to the already existing security apparatus on ground.

“You must cooperate with Operation Whirl Stroke. Your deployment not only for Lafia but for the North -Central,” he said.

The air chief appreciated the Nasarawa State Government for the provision of the facility provided for the establishment of the 22 Quick Response Wing in Lafia.

Abubakar urged the government of Nasarawa to put in place a Refueling facility to enable helicopters easy access for refuelling as they advance for operations.

The troops were deployed to tackle the emerging security challenges, such as banditry, cattle rustlings and farmers and herders clash in the zone.

Since his assumption of office a year ago, Engineer Sule has consistently maintained that his administration will not only complete the Lafia Cargo Airport but will also attract business at the facility.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: