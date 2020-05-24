Na’Abba tests negative for COVID-19, released from quarantine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has been released from isolation after being quarantined for 14 days upon his return from the United Kingdom where he was stranded in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

It was gathered that Na’Abba and a member of his family returned to the country on the 8th of May and were where immediately quarantined by the NCDC in conformity with the protocol against the spread of the Virus.

However, after many tests, he was given a clean bill of heath to leave the isolation centre and return to his home.

The letter of discharge signed by Director General, NCDC and Director, PHS reads: “This is to certify that Ghali Na’Abba has observed the mandated period of quarantine (14 days) under the supervision of officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and has been certified Negative for Covid19 as of today, 22 May, 2020.

“He is free to collect his International Passport and travel back to his destination.

“Kindly allow for any inter state movement to his destination”.

Na’Abba personally confirmed on Saturday that he was back to his house after spending 14 days in quarantine.

It will be recalled that Na’Abba was stranded in the United Kingdom as a result of the worldwide restrictions on travels because of the Covid19 pandemic.

While he was away, rumours of his death went viral, prompting him to clear the air that he was alive but merely stranded in London.

