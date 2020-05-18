Kindly Share This Story:

World Physique Championship (WPC) winner in 2019, professional bodybuilder and certified fitness trainer, Olabisi Akinola an Ekiti State-born bodybuilder who has won several bodybuilding competitions across Europe and America and also trains several people from across the world on body fitness, has expressed his readiness to inspire the bodybuilding industry in Nigeria.

Osborne who is one of many Nigerians in Diaspora making the country proud made this revelation in a chat as he talked about his plans to invest in the bodybuilding industry in Nigeria in the nearest future. Speaking on coming back home to invest in the bodybuilding industry in Nigeria, he said: “Home will always be home no matter how long one goes, I have always been giving inspiration and support to young Nigerian bodybuilders, the ones that have reached out to me, the ones that I know personally and those that are my fans and followers on all my social media handles and I will continue to do so.

“Of course, I would like to become a role model and mentor in this sector even though they say I am now. I want to inspire more people and provide the sector with the necessary value. We will see what life will bring to us.” Osborne who is now based in the United States and also trains clients from across the world on body fitness talked about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his fitness business and how he has been coping. According to him, “It has not been as it used to be, just as it is with all other sectors.

“It is just like life has stopped for us with the closure of the gyms, which are the backbone of the bodybuilding sector. But I still have my online clients and still getting on. I hope we get rid of this disease as soon as possible and our life returned to normal”.

The world champion also talked about how Nigerians making the country proud abroad need to be celebrated the more. He opined that Nigeria is a beautiful country blessed with many talents and undiscovered potentials, but lacks facilities and the encouragement.

He also believes the Nigerian media doesn’t focus on all aspect of sports and barely celebrate their own. “If reporters and media outlet are able to network with Nigerians in Diaspora, you will be surprised at the number of Nigerians making the country proud abroad,” he said. Advocating for more recognition for the bodybuilding industry in Nigeria, Osborne said: “In European countries and America, the bodybuilding sectors are more recognised as well as the athletes, whether you a pro or not yet one, they are given more value than other countries and of course this gives the industry more success.

Speaking further, he said: “Just of recent I heard about Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation of Nigeria (ABBFN) but I haven’t seen any of their athletes coming to Europe or other countries to represent them”.

Akinola, however, expressed his readiness to represent Nigeria in an international competition if invited by the ABBFN. “I have never been contacted nor get an invite from the ABBFN. I would love to make this happen. Even though, I have always represented Nigeria personally in all the bodybuilding competition I’ve participated. I hope I get an invite from them someday to represent Nigeria on the international platform,” he said.

