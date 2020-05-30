Music is best way to express one’s thoughts, feelings – Collins Ebirim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Everyone’s goal is to achieve their dream no matter how they start out. This was the case of Nigerian singer and rapper, Collins Ebirim better known by his stage name, Chimsnero Goldsmith.

Ebirim grew up in the popular Ajegunle area of Lagos, Nigeria where he had his primary and secondary education.

Born in the early ’90s to parents who are civil servants, he developed an interest in music at a very tender age and as such started listening to music. He developed a passion for it and that became the first step to his growing process.

Now based in Cyprus, the Yaba College of Technology graduate already has chart-topping songs to his credit.

Speaking during a recent chat, Ebirim said: “Music is the best way to gain satisfaction as well as growth and development in understanding the best ways to express one’s thoughts and feelings while matching sounds with words.”

He started singing professionally in 2010, but before then he was already known by some artist who he wrote and recorded songs for.

