MultiChoice rolls out packages to reward subscribers’ loyalty

By Princewill Ekwujuru & Ephraim Oseji

MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of digital satellite television (DStv)and GOtv platforms has rolled out packages to reward its subscribers for their support by offering discounts on their subscription in a campaign tagged; “We’ve Got You.”

The packages: #DStvThereforYou and GOtvDeyYourSide were launched on April 20, 2020, deployed to broadcast stations to catch the attention and connect with subscribers.

Director of Operations, Matrix Marketing Research, Azubike Nnah, the attempt by MultiChoice to reward customer loyalty is a response to high-speed broadband penetration, mobile devices penetration and the huge number of consumers adapting to video streaming services.

Nnah explained that the increasing adoption of video streaming platforms are already creating significant challenges, before the outbreak of the pandemic, with pay-TV operators like MultiChoice creating new contents and adoption of new price mechanism gives consumer options to choose from.”

He observed that MultiChoice has seen these developments and is beginning to improve on its service delivery, while making a significant addition to its content and quality of programming.

Upgraded channels, fresh content and Nigeria-centric names that resonate with consumers, for instance, DStv Yanga, DStv Confam and GOtv Jolli and GOtv Jinja offer a more enhanced viewing experience.

MultiChoice said the campaign serves as a way of thanking subscribers for their loyalty, giving every subscriber an opportunity to experience a wider range of content available on higher packages.

Accordingly, the company also said the campaign was to lessen the impact of the ongoing socio-economic crisis, brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the launch, MultiChoice announced it will reward its customers with mouth-watering discounts for DStv and GOtv customers, respectively.

It pointed out that Active and disconnected DStv and GOtv customers are eligible to enjoy the discounts on upgraded packages these trying times.

The company said a subscriber on DStv Compact Plus who pays N10,650 will be moved to DStv Premium with N5,150 discount and enjoy one new movie weekly on M-Net 101. As well as Comedy Central, talk shows and free access to Showmax.

Subscribers on DStv Compact of N6,800 monthly will move to Compact Plus and get rewarded with N3,800 discount, and will enjoy the HBO latest season, while also enjoying brand new reality Judging Matters and more on Africa Magic Showcase.

Further, the company said subscribers on DStv Confam of N4,500 will move to DStv Compact and rewarded with N2300 discount, while enjoying local series on Africa Magic Urban, like Unbroken and more.

While those on DStv Family of N4,000 will move to DStv Confam package, and enjoy N500 discount, likewise DStv Yanga of N2.500 will enjoy N2,000 discount on DStv Confam other freebies.

Likewise, DStv Access of N2,000 will move to DStv Yanga with a discount of N500 and other additional programmes.

For GOtv, those on N2,400 Jolli package will move to Gotv Max with a discount of N800. GOtv Plus subscribers of N1,900 will move to GOtv Jolli and get discount of N2,400, GOtv Jinja of N1,600 moves to GOtv Jolli on a discount of N800 alongside other freebies.

Others are GOtv Value and Lite of N1,250 will move to GOtv Jinja on a discount of N350 while enjoying other freebies.

VANGUARD

