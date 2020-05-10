Mob kills three in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Adamawa State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of three suspected criminals by a mob in Yola.

The command Spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, told journalists that the three persons were suspected members of a group called Shila Boys.

Nguroje said the incident occurred at 9:00 p.m., on Saturday in the Nassarawo area of the state.

He said: “We received a distress call that Shila Boys attacked and robbed some people and were later attacked by a mob while attempting to escape.

“Our personnel, who arrived at the scene later, met the suspects in a pool of their blood. They were taken to a hospital where medical officers confirmed them dead.”

The command spokesman said the group comprising young men of ages 15 to 25 disguise as commercial tricycle operators within the city.

“They take passengers and rob them in the process. They use dangerous weapons to attack and rob their passengers,” he added.

